Jayson Tatum will make history with his upcoming contract extension

Jayson Tatum is eligible for a Supermax contract extension this summer. The Boston Celtics star helped the franchise snap a 16-year drought on Monday (June 17) as the Celtics won their 18th banner with a gentleman’s sweep over the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum was named to both the All-Star and All-NBA First Team for his regular season performances.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Tatum is expected to sign a contract worth approximately $315 million over five years. That deal would make Tatum the highest-paid player in NBA history while also seeing him leapfrog his teammate Jaylen Brown, who has shouldered that crown following his own Supermax extension last season.

Tatum has evolved into a complete player this season. He has become an elite playmaker, high-level rebounder and underrated help defender. His status as one of the best players in the world has been cemented. As such, it’s unlikely he will receive the same level of scrutiny that Brown has throughout the season.

You can watch Wojnarowski’s report on Tatum’s contract situation by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire