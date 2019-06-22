Jayson Tatum hangs out with Michael Jordan and other Jordan Brand athletes originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Jayson Tatum finalized a deal to become the newest Jordan Brand athlete Friday and celebrated Saturday by hanging out with Michael Jordan himself.

Tatum will likely begin the 2019-20 season with new responsibilities and expectations as the face of the franchise after the likely departures of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford. Getting a few pointers from the greatest basketball player of all time would definitely be a good way to prepare.

Celtics fans would be lying to you if they said they weren't a little uneasy watching Tatum train with Kobe Bryant last summer, so him meeting Jordan is a clear upgrade.

Tatum is also pictured with fellow Jordan Brand athletes Kemba Walker, Russell Westbrook, Maya Moore and Blake Griffin.

There aren't many Jordan Brand athletes, so the fact that Tatum has reached this level two years into his NBA career is impressive in its own right. We'll see how he adjusts to being the No. 1 option on the Celtics next season.

