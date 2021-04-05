Jayson Tatum got props from the fan he cares most about after setting a Celtics record

Asher Low
·1 min read
There have been many jokes made about Jayson Tatum’s youth over his past few years as a Celtic, but casting all jokes aside it has been impressive how quickly the former Duke Blue Devil blossomed into an NBA star.

That was summed up today in Boston’s 116-86 win over the Charlotte Hornets as Tatum led the way with 22 points and made franchise history in the process. For a franchise so rich in its history, Tatum stands alone as the youngest Celtic to reach 5,000 career points:

Who happened to find this Tweet from Celtics.com reporter Taylor Snow? Tatum’s number one supporter, his mother Brandy Cole:

For the Boston star, nothing means more than that:

