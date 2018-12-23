Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward have some "fun" with snakes originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Celtics are going through a bit of a rough patch again after winning eight straight games earlier in December.

Before they were set to host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night, the team was paid a visit by a few reptiles.

It's safe to say Jayson Tatum was not a fan of the snake placed around his neck.

Gordon Hayward was a little more comfortable with the snake, and apparently there was an alligator in the facility too.

From Jayson Tatum's IG story 😂 pic.twitter.com/hkLQFSK6LA — Nick Friar (@Nick_Friar) December 23, 2018

After a tough home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Kyrie Irving called out his team for "selfish play" in a team meeting. Could a combination of Irving's comments and a visit from a few cold-blooded friends turn things around for good for the Celtics? Weirder things have happened.

