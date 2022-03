The Associated Press

Arkansas guard JD Notae has a well-earned reputation as a big-time performer. During Southeastern Conference play, the fifth-year senior exploded for 30 points against Kentucky and 28 against Auburn in huge wins over top 10 teams that helped the Razorbacks earn a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. In two NCAA Tournament games, Notae has scored at his usual rate, but he has been harassed into 10-for-34 shooting from the field and 2-for-10 shooting from 3-point range.