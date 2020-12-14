Jayson Tatum’s friends, teammate react to news he’s now 6-foot-10

Boston Celtics All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum is making waves for reportedly growing to 6-foot-10 from his official NBA measurements of 6-foot-8 — including some good.natured ribbing from friends and teammates.

Given this isn’t exactly new news — Stevens made this claim as far back as August, when the Celtics were still gearing up for a deep postseason run in the Disney-hosted restart — it isn’t entirely clear why it caught fire on the Celtic coach’s recent reiteration of that claim. But it didn’t stop friend and Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell from asking Tatum “Bruh why are we lying like this?” in response to a Bleacher Report tweet repeating Stevens’ claim.

Bro this my 4th year being “19” I’m still growing 🤣🤣 — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) December 14, 2020

In a nod to Weird Celtics Twitter making a meme over the buzz the Duke product got as a rookie that’s praised Tatum’s skills while perpetually casting him as “only 19 years old”, the St. Louis native replied “Bro this my 4th year being “19” I’m still growing.”

Mutual friend and teammate Jaylen Brown had to weigh in on the exchange as well, correcting us all to let us know “My bro really 6’11.”

However old — or tall — Tatum really is, it’s great to see the duo having fun online ahead of an especially short and difficult offseason.

And perhaps even getting in a little future recruiting while their at it.

