Jayson Tatum first to reach impressive Celtics-Lakers milestone since Kobe Bryant in 2011

The Boston Celtics played against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon. The game was the first installment of one of the league's most storied rivalries since the tragic passing of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant was a beloved figure for many in the NBA, and that included Celtics rising star Jayson Tatum. Tatum has spoken frequently about his admiration for Bryant, his favorite player, and even had a chance to learn from him as a mentor.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Thus, it's fitting that Tatum reached a milestone that hadn't been reached in a Celtics-Lakers game since Bryant did so in 2011.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Tatum became the first player to drop 40+ points in a Celtics-Lakers game since Kobe.

Shades of Kobe all over:



Jason Tatum is the 1st player to score 40 pts in the @celtics @Lakers rivalry since Kobe Bryant in January, 2011.



Anthony Davis becomes the 1st Laker to have 30 pts and 10 reb in 10 games in a season since Kobe did in 2007-08 (11).



Lakers win 114-112. pic.twitter.com/iiMGD9pUEM











— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 23, 2020

That's pretty impressive, especially considering that 41 points tied Tatum's career-high mark. It's also worth noting that Tatum was the team's focal point on offense with Kemba Walker out, and still managed to find success despite being defended by LeBron James and Anthony Davis for portions of the game.

Story continues

Tatum continues to become a superstar right before our eyes, and this dominant outing is certainly one he should be proud of. Perhaps he and the Celtics young core will continue to play well and spice up a Celtics-Lakers rivalry that had largely been dormant since Bryant's retirement.

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Trail Blazers, which begins Tuesday at 9 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live followed by tip-off at 10 p.m. You can also stream on the MyTeams App.

Jayson Tatum first to reach impressive Celtics-Lakers milestone since Kobe Bryant in 2011 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston