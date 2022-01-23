Jayson Tatum is first player to accomplish this feat in 2021-22 NBA season

Tatum is first player to accomplish this feat in 2021-22 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum was a man on a mission in Sunday's game between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

The Celtics All-Star snapped out of his shooting slump and dropped 31 points in the first half. He shot 11-for-14 from the field and 6-of-7 from 3-point range.

That makes Tatum the first NBA player to score 30 or more points in the first half of a game this season, per stats guru Dick Lipe.

Jayson Tatum is in his BAG #NBAAllStar #JaysonTatum ðŸ¤© pic.twitter.com/5K1fEVuMik — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 23, 2022

The performance was an emphatic statement from Tatum, who entered Sunday shooting 0 for his last 20 from beyond the arc. His six first-half 3-pointers were more than he had made in his previous six games combined.

Despite the shooting woes, Tatum has found a way to be among the league's top scorers in 2021-22. He went into Sunday's game averaging 25.2 points, the 10th-highest mark in the NBA.