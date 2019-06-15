Jayson Tatum is the face of the Celtics now originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Anthony Davis will be moving on to his preferred destination, the Los Angeles Lakers, which officially took Boston out of the running.

But as we've seen in recent years, some of the best moves made by Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics have been the moves they didn't make.

Those non-moves often afforded another player to rise to the forefront, with this being no different.

Simply put, Davis being traded to the Lakers all but cement Boston building around Jayson Tatum.

Because no Anthony Davis all but guarantees Kyrie Irving will not return to Boston next season.

And when you look at this roster and what Boston could potentially add via free agency, it's clear that this will be Tatum's team. The 6-foot-8 forward has shown glimpses of being an all-star, franchise-caliber talent.

With Davis off the table and Irving unlikely to return, Tatum will have the benefit of opportunity and wisdom.

Heading into his third season, Tatum has experienced the highs and lows that come with being in the spotlight for a high profile team with visions of a championship.

That experience can only benefit him with the spotlight being brighter - a lot brighter - now that Tatum is on track to be the future face of the Celtics franchise.

