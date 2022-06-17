Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green share long embrace after Game 6

Tatum, Draymond share long embrace after Warriors end Celtics' season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Draymond Green succeeded in getting under Jayson Tatum's skin during the NBA Finals. But make no mistake, there's nothing but respect between the two All-Stars.

After the Golden State Warriors finished off the Boston Celtics to earn their fourth NBA championship since 2015, Green took a moment give Tatum some words of encouragement. The two shared a lengthy embrace before Green celebrated the victory and Tatum left for the locker room.

Watch below:

Despite how it may look when they're battling on the court, Green thinks the world of Tatum. He recently shared extremely high praise of the Celtics star on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show."

“The only player that you can come even remotely close to comparing him to in this league is Kevin Durant,” Green said. “And we all know how I feel about Kevin Durant and what I think about him on the offensive end. One of the greatest scorers we’ve ever seen.

“Now, Jayson Tatum is like a young version of that. Obviously, he doesn’t have all the experience that Kevin Durant has. Kevin is in his 15th or 16th year, J.T. is in his fifth and you’ll continue to see that growth. But nonetheless, who he is right now is absolutely amazing.”

Tatum is well on his way to superstardom, but he'll have to reach another level if and when he returns to the NBA Finals stage. The 24-year-old struggled with turnovers and was ineffective in the fourth quarter throughout the series.

Tatum finished with 13 points (6-18 FG), seven assists, and five turnovers in Boston's Game 6 defeat. Green had one of his best games of the series, tallying 12 points to go with 12 rebounds and eight assists.