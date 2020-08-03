Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell know real reason why Celtics star lit up Blazers

Momma always knows best -- except when it comes to Jayson Tatum's hair.

The Boston Celtics star arrived at the NBA bubble in Orlando rocking a long, curly haircut that was a major departure from his usual tight fade.

The new look didn't do Tatum any favors, though: He scored just five points on 2-of-18 shooting Friday in the Celtics' seeding round opener against the Milwaukee Bucks.

So, the 22-year-old decided to lop off his locks prior to Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Turns out that was the right call: Tatum dropped 34 points on 11-of-22 shooting while adding eight assists and four rebounds in Boston's 128-124 win.

Welp, turns out the haircut was weighing @JayTatum0 down...

Tatum vs Blazers: 34 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds. #Celtics on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/OuZSRWTq7p

— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 2, 2020

Tatum's bounce-back game led Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (and the rest of NBA Twitter) to make an obvious observation:

Gotta be the haircut @jaytatum0 😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 2, 2020

Tatum lent credence to this theory after the game, admitting he actually wanted to cut his hair prior to Friday's game against the Bucks.

"My mom, my grandma... they loved the curls."



Jayson Tatum discusses why he cut his hair after the last game #Celtics pic.twitter.com/WJo6i3pqwZ



— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 2, 2020

"My mom, my grandma, a couple people -- they loved the curls, and they wanted me to at least play a game or two with them," Tatum said.

Tatum obliged his family by playing one game (and three bubble scrimmages) with the curls, but it sounds like they were messing with his mojo. Well, that and a mechanical issue he noticed while watching film of Celtics-Bucks.

"I was just watching film -- had to stay on balance," Tatum added. "I think I was more on balance (Sunday) shooting threes and pull-up threes that I missed the other day. Just getting back to the basics, getting back to my routine, shooting the ball the right way."

Was Tatum's full head of hair to blame for him being off-balance? It sounds like the Celtics' young star wasn't keen on finding out.

