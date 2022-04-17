Jayson Tatum, Deuce Tatum pose for Easter photo shoot

Jayson, Deuce Tatum take time for Easter photo shoot prior to Celtics-Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's a big game to be played on Sunday, but it was first things first for Jayson Tatum.

The Boston Celtics superstar made sure to carve out some family time on Easter morning before work, posing for some holiday photos with his son, Deuce.

Instagram

"Happy Easter from me and my twin," Tatum wrote on Instagram.

Deuce, age 4, is a regular at his father's place of business, so he'll certainly be dressed to the nines for the Celtics' playoff opener against the Brooklyn Nets on Easter Sunday.

