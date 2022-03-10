Jayson Tatum’s dad Justin has game too – and was recently spotted playing in an over-40 league

If basketball talent is at least partially a genetic heritage, you can see where Boston Celtics star wing Jayson Tatum gets some of his awe-inspiring abilities from by looking to his father, Justin Tatum.

Currently serving as the head coach of the Christian Brothers College High School (CBC) in Jayson Tatum’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, the eldest Tatum still gets on the court from time to time, and was recently spotted going off in an over-40 league someone had the presence of mind to catch a glimpse of on video. A product of nearby Saint Louis University, Justin once led the Bilikens to a conference championship and NCAA appearance, and looks like he still has a pretty deep bag today.

Check out the clip embedded below to see Jayson’s dad playing for yourself — while his son may not have gotten all his skills from his dad, the connection between them is clear.

Jayson’s dad Justin Tatum getting buckets in a 40+ league pic.twitter.com/it40S6tH27 — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) March 9, 2022

