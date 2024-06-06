The Jayson Tatum criticism is nothing more than nit-picking

Jayson Tatum is the most complete player on the Boston Celtics roster. He is an elite playmaker, scorer, rebounder and underrated defender. However, Tatum’s jump-shooting struggles have received him significant criticism throughout the season, and the noise only got louder during the playoffs.

During a recent interview, ESPN’s JJ Redick admitted that the current narratives surrounding Tatum are nothing more than nit-picking. Nevertheless, that’s the sort of criticism that comes with being among the 10 best players in the NBA, especially when you’re about to appear on the biggest stage in the world.

“As far as Tatum, again, I think with great players comes nitpicking, and it feels all very nitpicky to me,” Redick said. “You know, he’s, I think, played really well in the playoffs…His ability to defend; his ability to rebound the basketball. Doris and I agree on this: He’s certainly at his best when he puts his head down and gets to the basket and creates havoc that way.”

Tatum is playing a veteran brand of basketball. He’s allowing the game to come to him. He makes the right read on every trip down the court. And he never gets flustered when the opposing defense looks to pressure him with blitzes or hard hedges.

Nevertheless, Tatum’s performances will continue to be scrutinized. Boston is expected to overcome the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, and Tatum will shoulder a heavy offensive and defensive load. However, if he can add a championship ring to his budding resume, the criticism will quickly vanish.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire