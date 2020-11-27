Jayson Tatum, Charles Barkley have great exchange during 'The Match 3'

Tatum, Barkley have great exchange during 'The Match 3' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Charles Barkley surprised plenty of people with his performance during Friday's "The Match 3," including Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Barkley showed off his revamped golf swing by hitting two consecutive fairways to start things off. Check out the first shot below:

Charles Barkley picking up the tee with his drive still in the air. Absolute sauce from Sir Charles on No. 1. #TheMatch pic.twitter.com/mSypNgzDL9 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) November 27, 2020

Tatum roasted Barkley for his swing back in September, but made sure to acknowledge his improvement on Friday.

Chuck been working on his game I see🤣🤣 #CapitalOnesTheMatch came a long way — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) November 27, 2020

That Tatum tweet made it onto TNT's broadcast, and Barkley called out the 21-year-old All-Star. Of course, he also had to bring up Tatum's $195 million contract extension with the Celtics.

"I want Jayson Tatum. He had no competition down in the bubble. He had Steve Smith and C-Web (Chris Webber), that's no competition," Barkley said. "I want Jayson Tatum. He just got all that money too. Woo, that's a lot of money, Jayson Tatum."

It looks like Tatum is considering taking Barkley up on that challenge, because he posted a video of himself golfing to his Instagram story afterward.

"Just working toward being on The Match in a few years lol," he wrote.

We can't wait to see that match happen.