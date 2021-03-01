Jayson Tatum, Celtics stun Wizards late despite Bradley Beal's big night

Tatum, Celtics stun Wizards late despite Beal's big night originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Wizards lost to the Boston Celtics 111-110 on Sunday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down...

Celtics steal one

While the Wizards have played like one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in the month of February, a few of those wins have come thanks to some poor late-game execution by their opponents. On Sunday, it was Washington that made the mistakes as Boston pulled a victory out of the Wizards' grasp thanks to a go-ahead layup by Jayson Tatum with 4.7 seconds remaining.

The Wizards were up by five points with 46.9 seconds left after Bradley Beal made a tough shot at the rim. But Tatum then took over to score Boston's final eight points. Meanwhile, Beal had a costly turnover with 12.4 seconds to go when he stepped out of bounds, then had his would-be game-winner rim out as he was trapped by a double-team in the closing seconds.

The Celtics beat the Wizards despite missing Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown, who is an All-Star this season averaging 25.0 points per game. Now the Wizards, who have still won seven of their last nine, will aim to get back on track Tuesday at home against the Grizzlies.

Beal was brilliant

These days it has become expected for Beal to do the spectacular, as that's what happens when you average 32.8 points per game. When most players score 30, that's notable. When he does it, it's just another night.

But Beal took his game up a level on Sunday and reached his scoring average in the third quarter. He finished with 46 points on 16-for-29 shooting. It was his 26th career 40-point game, which is second only to Gilbert Arenas (40) in Wizards franchise history. Unfortunately, this one was spoiled by a loss and his own misfires at the end.

Still, it was another great night for Beal in what has become a special season. Beal is so good now, those who watch him on a regular basis will need to guard against taking him for granted. What he is doing is remarkable.

Tatum was better this time

The last time the Wizards played the Celtics, they kept Tatum to only six points, his worst scoring night of the season. They were not able to fool him twice.

Tatum looked like the All-Star he usually is on Sunday with 31 points, including 16 in the first half alone. He also had eight rebounds and three steals.

Tatum was in the type of groove where there was not much the Wizards could do to slow him down, much less stop him. He drained shots right in defenders' faces. He even blew past Rui Hachimura, who has become arguably the Wizards' best wing defender, and threw down a poster dunk on Robin Lopez. To add insult to injury, he tapped his good friend Beal on the bottom while running up the floor.

Bertans played well

Davis Bertans didn't play two games ago due to soreness in his right knee, but he has since returned to shoot lights-out from three. After making four threes in the third quarter against Minnesota on Saturday, Bertans shot 5-for-9 from long range on Sunday. He set a franchise record with his 16th game making at least two threes. Beal had the previous mark, set back in 2017.

Bertans, who had 20 points on the night, made his first four threes in the first half and without them, the Wizards may have fallen out of this game early. The rest of the team had made just one three and 13 field goals by halftime. Bertans gave them a chance.

Bonga took Avdija's place

Outside of the very best players on the team, head coach Scott Brooks currently offers no guaranteed spots in his rotation. That has been made most clear by the center spot, where he will ride the hot hand on a given night, choosing between three guys: Moe Wagner, Lopez and Alex Len.

On Sunday, rookie Deni Avdija got ousted for Isaac Bonga in the second half. Avdija went scoreless with three fouls in about seven minutes of action. Brooks clearly saw some things he didn't like.