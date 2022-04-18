Jayson Tatum buzzer-beating layup for Celtics draws many reactions on social media
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Boston CelticsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Brooklyn NetsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jayson TatumLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Marcus SmartLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Social media reacts to Jayson Tatum's buzzer-beater vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The first buzzer-beater of Jayson Tatum's NBA career elicited reactions far and wide on social media.
From an athlete who shares a similar goal to Tatum when it comes to bringing a championship to New England:
Letâ€™s go!! ðŸ˜Ž @celtics Clutch @jaytatum0
— Mac Jones (@MacJones_10) April 17, 2022
To one who's been there, done that three times:
ðŸ˜¤ðŸ˜¤ðŸ˜¤ @jaytatum0 https://t.co/r4Qe9FUG9R
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 17, 2022
To one who, if all goes well, could be an opponent for the Boston Celtics later on this postseason:
And thereâ€™s the difference in the Celtics team. Last year Marcus Smart wouldâ€™ve taken that shot. Ime got him to buy in and be the Marcus smart everyone loved out of Ok State. BEAUTIFUL! Looking like a true PG again! Thatâ€™s what made Him special!
— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 17, 2022
Green's comments absolutely ring true, as every Celtics fan was undoubtedly thinking the same thing in the waning moments of Game 1 before Marcus Smart deferred to Tatum for the game-winner.
Speaking of Smart:
Crazy loud Boston fans âœ…
Great teammates âœ…
Great coaches/staff âœ…
Great TD Garden workers/staff âœ…
Whew- Iâ€™m tired! Love hoops! pic.twitter.com/LBPYxif52X
— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) April 17, 2022
Tatum's alma mater also chimed in...which is fascinating in that Tatum shares an alma mater with one Kyrie Irving, whom he slipped past for his winning bucket:
JAY SMOOTH CALLED GAMEâ€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸
ðŸ‘€ @jaytatum0#DukeintheNBA pic.twitter.com/VN3HhflJIc
— Duke Menâ€™s Basketball (@DukeMBB) April 17, 2022
It wouldn't have been a big moment if Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson didn't chime in, of course:
Game 1 of the Brooklyn vs. Boston series was so exciting I can only imagine what the next 6 games will look like! The game came down to a layup by Jayson Tatum who finished with 31 points.
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 17, 2022
Meanwhile, Shaq, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith were loving it from the TNT studios:
"UNBELIEVABLE!"
The Inside crew reacts to Jayson Tatum's clutch game-winner in Boston. pic.twitter.com/vsHp3yLl4e
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 17, 2022
Curiously, one of Kyrie Irving's former teammates was tuned into the game, and despite their acrimonious split (sound familiar?) he seemed to be enjoying the Nets more so than the Celtics.
Young God-rie is so damn good at basketball man!!! INSANE SKILL!!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 17, 2022