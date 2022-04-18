Jayson Tatum buzzer-beating layup for Celtics draws many reactions on social media

Social media reacts to Jayson Tatum's buzzer-beater vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The first buzzer-beater of Jayson Tatum's NBA career elicited reactions far and wide on social media.

From an athlete who shares a similar goal to Tatum when it comes to bringing a championship to New England:

To one who's been there, done that three times:

To one who, if all goes well, could be an opponent for the Boston Celtics later on this postseason:

And thereâ€™s the difference in the Celtics team. Last year Marcus Smart wouldâ€™ve taken that shot. Ime got him to buy in and be the Marcus smart everyone loved out of Ok State. BEAUTIFUL! Looking like a true PG again! Thatâ€™s what made Him special! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 17, 2022

Green's comments absolutely ring true, as every Celtics fan was undoubtedly thinking the same thing in the waning moments of Game 1 before Marcus Smart deferred to Tatum for the game-winner.

Story continues

Speaking of Smart:

Crazy loud Boston fans âœ…

Great teammates âœ…

Great coaches/staff âœ…

Great TD Garden workers/staff âœ…

Whew- Iâ€™m tired! Love hoops! pic.twitter.com/LBPYxif52X — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) April 17, 2022

Tatum's alma mater also chimed in...which is fascinating in that Tatum shares an alma mater with one Kyrie Irving, whom he slipped past for his winning bucket:

It wouldn't have been a big moment if Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson didn't chime in, of course:

Game 1 of the Brooklyn vs. Boston series was so exciting I can only imagine what the next 6 games will look like! The game came down to a layup by Jayson Tatum who finished with 31 points. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Shaq, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith were loving it from the TNT studios:

"UNBELIEVABLE!"



The Inside crew reacts to Jayson Tatum's clutch game-winner in Boston. pic.twitter.com/vsHp3yLl4e — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 17, 2022

Curiously, one of Kyrie Irving's former teammates was tuned into the game, and despite their acrimonious split (sound familiar?) he seemed to be enjoying the Nets more so than the Celtics.