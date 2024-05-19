On Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics, missed calls, referee egos, and technical fouls

Fans of the Boston Celtics have by now likely seen star Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum‘s Snapchat story in which he called out the refs from Celtics – Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5 from their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series that saw the St. Louis native get mad over a foul that wasn’t called and the tech he got because of it.

Why does Tatum clash with the refs so often? Why does he not get the superstar treatment in the league he has been a top 10 player in for years now? And can he ever learn to answer the refs’ bad calls with his game (or at the podium)?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, explored this phenomenon on a recent episode. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire