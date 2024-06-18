Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics carrying the NBA Championship trophy off the court

Star Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum led the Celtics and the NBA championship Larry O’Brien trophy off the floor after Boston won its NBA-record 18th championship on Tuesday (June 18) morning after beating the Dallas Mavericks 106-89 in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden.

Our friends over at the “Celtics All Access on CLNS” official YouTube channel were ready to record the raucous celebration of winning the storied ball club’s 18th banner to reclaim the franchise record for most titles. Raising that trophy up marks the death of many tired narratives about Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and their teammates in a major way.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to see the historic moment for yourself.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire