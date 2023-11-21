Jayson Tatum with the big dunk

Johnson, a 6-foot-7 guard, is averaging only 5.6 minutes per game, with his minutes expected to increase with the coaching change. He could be one of the biggest risers in the 2024 NBA Draft first round.
The 2023-24 NBA season is here, so at the end of another eventful summer we take our annual trip too close to the sun, daring you to stand the swelter of these views. This is Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe.
Each Monday, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years.
The suspension is the second this season for Jackson.
The Terps had the second-longest active streak behind No. 6 UConn.
The Ravens would likely need to make a deep playoff run if Andrews is to have any shot at returning this season.
Thompson-Robinson was 24-for-43 with 165 passing yards and an interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Matt Canada has gotten a lot of blame for the Steelers' struggles this season, but the truth is there may not be any coordinator who could produce a quality NFL offense with a QB of Pickett's caliber.
Travis' injury immediately sparked a debate about FSU's candidacy for the playoff, but the committee would be making a big mistake leaving the Seminoles out.
Of the 23 players who went to the 2023 World Cup, 10 were left off the latest USWNT roster.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap NFL Week 11 and get ahead of the biggest storylines to come out of a bizarre Sunday slate. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the bigger outcomes, including the Broncos crawling out of the grave and putting the league on notice against the Vikings, the Lions proving to us all that these aren't your grandpa's Detroit Lions (and the Bears choking historically), the Browns continuing to pull out ugly wins and the Jets once again falling short because of lackluster quarterback play (the Zach Wilson era might be over). Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate and give their instant takeaways. They address whether or not Brandon Staley should still have a job, the wheels falling off in Tennessee, the Raiders keeping it close and more before they finish off the show with a preview of Monday night's huge matchup between the two best teams in the NFL in the Chiefs and Eagles.
As we enter Thanksgiving week it's starting to become clear which teams are true contenders and which are just playing out the string. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Week 11 Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
What signals did fantasy managers get from Week 11's Sunday action? What was just noise? Matt Harmon gives his take.
C.J. Stroud had the first multiple-interception game of his NFL career on Sunday. That's OK, the other stud Houston drafted last spring led a defense that had his back.
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
The Bills have had multiple players suffer scary injuries, dating back to last season.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
The Broncos have now won four straight games.
The Huskies host the Cougars Saturday in their final Pac-12 matchup.