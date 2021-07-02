Jayson Tatum on Beyond The Press: Kyrie Irving ‘misunderstood’

There are few players in today’s NBA who find themselves under the microscope of the media as frequently as Kyrie Irving. Narratives that swirled around the star guard from his days as a Celtic have continued into his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets, whether it be shaky leadership skills or being an off-the-court headache.

It’s been difficult for Irving to shake that reputation in NBA discourse, as evidenced by the fact that this article is even being written. But former teammate Jayson Tatum, in a June 28 appearance on Kicks’ “Beyond the Press” podcast, stuck up for Irving in a discussion with host Ashley Nevel.

“Like you said, he’s misunderstood. I’m sure there are probably some things that he has done or said that he has apologized for or regrets,” Tatum said to host Ashley Nevel.

“But, you know, all of us, everybody has done things that they’re not proud of or said, or said things that they wish they shouldn’t.”

Tatum continued on to advocate for more empathy towards his former point guard.

"In the world we live in, everyone’s so quick to judge, which is not fair. We just live in a spotlight. I’m sure if all those people who point fingers and talk about all of us on TV had to live in a spotlight, and everything they said or did was national news, they wouldn’t be so perfect neither."

Most recently, Irving was criticized for appearing to step on the face of the Celtics' midcourt logo after a game in Brooklyn and Boston's first-round playoff series. https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1411073318640312324?s=20

Yet many came to his defense after Celtics fan Cole Buckley threw a water bottle at Irving as he was walking off the court in that same series. Tatum is certainly correct in that it seems as if every word out of Irving's mouth is fodder for morning-show debate. As he enters a third season with the Nets, it'll be interesting to note how his reputation continues to evolve.

