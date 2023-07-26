Jayson Tatum appears to take slight dig at Hornets during visit to youth basketball camp

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is one of the NBA’s stalwarts. The 25-year-old is rarely injured, and doesn’t enjoy taking nights off. Last year Tatum appeared in 74 regular season games, one of the highest totals for star players in a league where scheduled rest is increasingly common. The man loves to hoop.

During an appearance at a Nike Elite Youth Basketball camp, Tatum explained to campers that this ethos runs deep. He told the kids how he respects players who show up and honor their commitments to fans and to their teams, no matter

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t decide we’re playing the Hornets tonight and I’m going to chill,” Tatum said. “I only get to go to Charlotte two times a year. Somebody paid their money to come watch me play. I’m not trying to be arrogant, but there’s a bunch of kids in there with my shoes and my jersey.”

Players may still (and almost certainly will) exaggerate fouls, which can create confusion about if a play was a legitimate one. https://t.co/Fx1He8qcT2 — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) July 26, 2023

Tatum’s next line, however, caught some Charlotte Hornets fans online by surprise. For what it’s worth, Jayson Tatum is one of Jordan Brand’s most celebrated stars.

“And just because we’re playing Charlotte on NBA League Pass on a Monday and ain’t nobody f***ing watching, I don’t say ‘yeah, I’m chilling tonight’. That’s not what the best players do.” Tatum said.

Advertisement

Perhaps a little tongue in cheek, but point taken. And Tatum can back this up. Last January he had 51 on the road in Charlotte. On a Monday.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

[lawrence-auto-related count=1 category=590969556]

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire