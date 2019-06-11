Jayson Tatum admits Celtics weren't on the same page this season originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It's no secret the Celtics were plagued by chemistry issues throughout the 2018-19 season.

Jayson Tatum talked in depth about those issues with Jeff Goodman of CLNS Media on the "Good ‘N Plenty" podcast. The Celtics' No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft admitted while the team gelled off the court, they couldn't seem to find a groove on it.

"I don't know what people believe on the outside, but we had a lot of good guys," Tatum told Goodman. "Everybody wanted to win. Everybody wanted to make it work, but I don't know if we knew how to exactly do that. We all got along great, on the plane, off the court, but even watching film, it didn't necessarily look like we were all on the page during the games. And it's not one person's fault. It's not Brad's fault, or Danny's fault, we all played a part. People can blame the GM and the coach, but we still had t go out there and perform and do our job, and like I said, we didn't always do it."

While the C's reflect on a disappointing season, the Raptors represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals and are one win away from defeating the Warriors. Given Toronto's success, Tatum can't help but think, "what if?"

"That's kind of what stings the most," he said. "Wish we didn't leave things on the table, wish we would've made it work because you don't know how many times you'll get opportunities to be on a team that good. That really, really had a chance."

As for how Tatum would evaluate his individual performance this season, the 21-year-old sees progress but isn't satisfied. He looks forward to getting to work this offseason and hopes that despite the lingering Anthony Davis rumors, it'll be in Boston.

"I didn't backtrack, I'm still improving in all my numbers, just not as fast as I wanted to," Tatum said. "That's why I'm excited for this offseason and for next season. Hopefully I'm still on the team. We'll see what happens."

Tatum also chats with Goodman about fatherhood, staying in touch with Kobe Bryant, and much more. You can check out the full interview here.

