Charles Barkley: The Lakers have ‘zero chance’ to win a championship in 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Charles Barkley is writing the Lakers off in 2021, saying they have "zero chance" to win a championship.
Charles Barkley is writing the Lakers off in 2021, saying they have "zero chance" to win a championship.
Six years after donning a Dallas Mavericks’ jersey, the Los Angeles Clippers’ point guard is still proving to be a thorn for all who rep Big D.
Hollywood actor Steven Seagal, a long-time admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has joined a pro-Kremlin party, the the party said on Sunday. Seagal received a party membership card of an alliance named Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth on Saturday, a video relased by the party showed. It was formed earlier this year, when three leftist parties, all of which support Putin, merged into one.
All it took was one Celtics fan to confirm Kyrie Irving's fears and remind us that we as a society are not actually better than this.
Julio Jones is one of the biggest names in all of the NFL, and as he is about to enter season No. 11, his name is plastered everywhere in...
Jason Kokrak had just one PGA win before last week.
The Oscar winner turned 60 last December.
The tweet showed pictures of Rafa Nadal, Kei Nishikori, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff engaging with the media along with the caption: "They understood the assignment." Osaka announced before the start of the tournament that she would not do any press conferences to protect her mental health, prompting criticism from French Tennis Federation President Gilles Moretton.
The Russian military will form 20 new units in the country's west this year to counter what it claims is a growing threat from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the announcement Monday at a meeting with top military officials.
Emma Stone is a huge fan of the 1987 John Hughes comedy, Planes, Trains and Automobiles. So much so that she memorized a vulgar and exasperated monologue by the film’s costar, Steve Martin, reciting it during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a wonderfully tasteful television moment. Known as “the rental car scene,” the […]
Le'Veon Bell blamed the Jets for his recent failures in a series of tweets on Thursday.
Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine turns out to be 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 in adolescents aged 12-15 years old.
When I was 11, I thought he was out of my league. Decades later, the story was different.
China announced on Monday that it would allow all couples to have up to three children as it grapples with an ageing population. The shift comes just three weeks after data showed a dramatic decline in China’s population growth, increasing fears about a looming demographic crisis in the nation of 1.4 billion. All couples have been allowed to have two children since 2016, when the government loosened its decades-old one-child policy. But after a rise in the number of births in 2016, the number of newborns has fallen every year since. Chinese say they are put off by the high costs of bringing up a child, as well as the rising costs of housing, healthcare and education. Pregnant women complain that employers discriminate against them, including demoting them, forcing them to resign or reducing their salary. Officials worry about a drop in marriages, a rise in divorces, and a continuing fall in the number of women of childbearing age. The three-child policy change was approved during a Communist Party Politburo meeting on Monday chaired by President Xi Jinping, the official Xinhua News Agency announced. “China will introduce major policies and measures to actively deal with the ageing population,” it said. Party leaders “pointed out that further optimising the fertility policy, implementing the policy of one couple can have three children and supporting measures are conducive to improving China’s population structure,” Xinhua said. It did not say when the change would take effect. Without giving details, Xinhua also said authorities would “strengthen guidance on marriage and family values among young people of marriageable age”, “improve the maternity leave and maternity insurance systems” and “strengthen tax and housing support policies.” Data from a once-in-a-decade census released earlier this month showed population growth slipping to a record low in the 10 years to 2020. Annual growth averaged just 0.53 per cent over the past decade, the slowest rate since 1953. At the same time, the number of over-65s grew and the number of people of working age shrank, adding to strains on the economy and society of the world’s most populous country. The public reaction online after the announcement suggested a lack of enthusiasm for having three children. “I suggest you first solve the basic maternity leave and workplace injustices that women have to face when they give birth before encouraging them to have children,” said one comment with more than 80,000 likes under Xinhua’s official Sina Weibo account. Another popular comment read: “If an only child marries another only child, they need to look after four elders and three children (and work long days). Even donkeys are not used like that!” A poll on Weibo shared by Xinhua asking readers their reaction to the news later appeared to have been deleted after over 25,000 responded that they would not consider having three children. The Communist Party brought in its one-child policy in 1979 as a temporary measure to deal with a then-surging population. But it lasted for more than a generation. The policy was enforced by forced abortions and fines, and blamed for a skewed sex ratio where men and boys outnumber women and girls. The government credits the one-child policy with preventing 400 million births and helping lift numerous families out of poverty. But many demographers argue that China’s birth rate would have fallen anyway as its economy developed and education levels rose. Additional reporting by Wen Xu
Rangers who keep an eye on North America's highest mountain peak say impatient and inexperienced climbers are taking more risks and endangering themselves and other climbers after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Denali in southern Alaska is 20,310 feet (6,190 meters) above sea level and requires a level of expertise and acclimation to high altitudes not needed for climbing most peaks in the U.S. “We have seen a disturbing amount of overconfidence paired with inexperience in the Alaska Range," the National Park Service wrote in a statement issued Thursday.
Vietnam plans to test all 9 million people in its largest city for the coronavirus and imposed more restrictions Monday to deal with a growing COVID-19 outbreak. People in Ho Chi Minh city are only allowed to leave home for necessary activities and public gatherings of more than 10 people are banned for the next two weeks, the government announced. Prior to the order, the city, also Vietnam's economic hub, shut down non-essential business last Thursday when cases started to increase.
It speaks volumes to the man that Donaire has become that on the night of one of his biggest victories, he took the time to spread a message of peace and understanding to others.
MIAMI (AP) Not even an hour into the offseason, Jimmy Butler was already looking ahead. There was no run to the NBA Finals this year for the Miami Heat, not even a single playoff victory for the team that rolled through the Eastern Conference in the restart bubble at Walt Disney World last summer. ''We can be better,'' Butler said.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday that his country will return to stricter lockdown measures in the face of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases that indicate the virus is “surging again” in Africa's worst-affected nation. Positive cases in South Africa in the past seven days were 31% higher than the week before, and 66% higher than the week before that, Ramaphosa said in a live TV address. “We do not yet know how severe this wave will be or for how long it will last,” Ramaphosa said.
America Strong Pac has launched website which features all of the Republican rebels states: ‘Remove the 10 pretenders’ Donald Trump’s grip on the party remains firm and there is much outright hostility to the few senior politicians who criticize him or vote against his wishes. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images The 10 Republican House representatives who voted to impeach Donald Trump are all being targeted by a well-funded new political group largely funded by supporters of the former president. America Strong Pac has launched a website which features all 10 of the Republican rebels, whose vote angered Trump and his legion of loyal followers who still hold immense power in the party despite his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. “Remove the 10 pretenders,” the group’s website states. The 10 Republicans joined with Democrats to approve one article of impeachment against Trump, charging the president with “incitement of insurrection” for his actions around the 6 January storming of the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. Trump was later acquitted in a Senate trial. The news is the latest salvo in an ongoing fight in the Republican party as it seeks to come to terms with Trump’s ousting. Trump’s grip on the party remains firm and there is much outright hostility to the few senior politicians who criticize him or vote against his wishes. America Strong’s treasurer is Jack Mantua, who was the Trump campaign’s executive director of strategic coalitions, and Bill White, a Georgia businessman and prolific Trump fundraiser, has been helping to line up potential donors for the organization, according to the Axios news website. A particular target of the group is Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, who was ousted from her senior leadership position in the House after thundering criticism of Trump’s actions around the 6 January attack in which five people died. Cheney has said that keeping Trump out of office in the future is one of her main aims, but she now faces several Republican primary challengers for her seat. White told Axios that America Strong would be monitoring her “permanently” in the future in a bid to rid her from the party. “Liz Cheney betrayed us,” said a short 30 second video ad on the website.
Colonial proved to be the perfect spot for PGA Tour rules vetearns Slugger White and Mark Russell to ride off into the sunset