Jayson Tatum with a 2-pointer vs the Detroit Pistons

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) with a 2-pointer vs the Detroit Pistons, 01/03/2021
Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) with a 2-pointer vs the Detroit Pistons, 01/03/2021
Cam Newton's longest run of the 2020 NFL season was enough for the New England Patriots quarterback to break a team record that stood for more than 40 years.
The New York Jets could help the Cincinnati Bengals big time in the 2021 NFL draft.
Apparently tackling the quarterback is now illegal.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's assault on the NFL record book continued in Sunday's Week 17 regular season finale versus the Atlanta Falcons.
The Dolphins' season finale couldn't have gone much worse.
Lawrence good-naturedly responded to the criticism after he heard it.
Myles Garrett showed a lot of class at the end of this week's game.
Tom Brady has earned about $250 millionin salary over the course of his 20-year NFL career... so what's an extra half-mill?
Luke Campbell faces tough decisions about his future after being poleaxed by the heavy hands of rising star Ryan García. After being undone by the most brutal of body shots in Dallas, the 22-year-old proved that his power could be a chilling equaliser at elite level. But while this World Boxing Council Interim lightweight title bout was by no means one-sided, at the age of 33, and with four defeats now in 24 contests, Campbell will have much to consider about his continuance at world level . While García proved that he is the real deal – and not just a social media star with 8 million Instagram followers – in this high-profile World Boxing Council Interim lightweight title bout, Campbell admitted afterwards that he was "heartbroken" by the perfect hook to the liver that decided the outcome. "He’s very heavy handed," said the fighter from Hull, a London Olympic Games gold medallist. "When I was blocking the shots, I could feel them. That was the hardest shot I was ever hit with. I tried and tried to get up, but I couldn’t. I felt him coming on, and I was moving back. And when I moved back, my body relaxed a little bit and that’s the exact time he hit me.” Campbell added: "I'm honestly heartbroken, I really wanted to bring the win back for everyone in the UK. I'm sorry about that. I have to take my hat off to Ryan García, well done to him, he has a massive future ahead of him. I wish him all the best." Californian García, meanwhile, who recorded his eighteenth stoppage in 21 fights, showed that he is worthy of his huge following. In his first real challenge he elevated his standing in the lightweight division – laden largely with terrific American talent – and should set up a series of blockbuster fights in the next two years. There are brilliant young fighters in Teofimo Lopez, the No. 1 at 135lbs, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis, Devin Haney and the Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko – dethroned three months ago by Lopez. “This is the kind of fight where superstars are made,” said Oscar De La Hoya, García's promoter. “Down on the mat early for the first time in his career, Ryan got up, rallied, broke down his man and got the knockout. Everyone in the lightweight division should consider themselves on notice. 2021 will be the year of Ryan García.”
A critical non-challenge from Mike McCarthy likely cost the Cowboys a vital win.
Jimmy Garoppolo nearly led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl title last season, and he might not get the chance to return to the big game with the NFC West franchise.
Update: Ezekiel Elliott has returned to the game. The Dallas Cowboys are going to have to mount a comeback without the services of their star running back, at least for now. RB Ezekiel Elliott asked out of the game following a first-quarter ...
In a perverse way, the Buffalo Bills might have done the Miami Dolphins a favor Sunday.
Brooklyn reportedly wants to see what they look like for a while before thinking roster change.
Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly was upset following Notre Dame's 31-14 loss to Alabama in the Rose Bowl.
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde take you inside Ohio State's preparation for Clemson's infamous sign-stealing before the 2021 Sugar Bowl on the latest Yahoo Sports College Podcast.
Brandin Echols' acting skills helped draw a 15-yard penalty.
Ball turned in perhaps his best overall performance of the season, filling the box score in the process.
Ohio State's team doctors didn't allow Justin Fields to make an informed choice about his own health, and that's inexcusable.
The New York Giants defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 23,19, in Week 17. Here are our winners and losers from the game.