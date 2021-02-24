Jayson Tatum with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks

MMA Weekly

Derrick Lewis appeared to be on the back foot against Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19 on Saturday night. He turned the tables when Blaydes made a mistake in round two, shooting for a takedown, but leaving his chin open for a Lewis uppercut. That uppercut put Blaydes out cold on the canvas. But even after he dropped, Lewis stormed in and dropped two more punches before referee Herb Dean could step in and wave off the fight. At the UFC Vegas 19 post-fight press conference, Lewis addressed those final two punches that have drawn criticism from fans that blame him and others that blame Dean, while others still saw nothing wrong with them. Watch Lewis's post-fight press conference interview, where he addressed those final blows, the fight in general, Jon Jones jumping the line to a heavyweight title shot, and more. TRENDING > UFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis ties record with Curtis Blaydes knockout (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)