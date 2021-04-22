Jayson Oweh 2021 NFL Draft Profile: What to know about Jets potential target

Jayson Oweh treated image

The 2021 NFL Draft is drawing closer every day. With the Jets currently holding the 23rd and 34th picks, we’ll be giving an in-depth look at some of the prospects who could be potential targets with those selections.

By The Numbers

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 257

40-yard dash: 4.37

Vertical jump: 39.5”

2020 stats: 38 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in seven games, but no sacks

Accolades & Awards: First-team all-Big Ten in 2020

Prospect overview

NFL.com: Prototypical NFL build and some of the most exciting traits and explosiveness of any edge defender in this draft. […] It's not all there yet, but with more coaching and experience, Oweh has the ability to rate as a Pro Bowl rush linebacker with the ability to stick a hand in the ground if you need it.

Pro Football Network: Oweh was an explosive, athletic college defensive end who made a lot of plays behind the line of scrimmage and in space. He must fill out his frame to play out of a three-point stance or improve his game standing over tackle. Although Oweh comes with huge upside, he’ll start off as a situational pass rusher as a rookie and may experience a lot of bumps in the road.

Why him?

Oweh is believed by many to have the highest ceiling of any edge rusher in this year’s draft after compiling an eye-popping set of workout numbers at his pro day. He would be a risky pick because he’s considered somewhat raw, but a team like the Jets, with multiple high picks and confidence in their coaching staff’s ability to develop talent might be tempted to swing for the fences.

Jets fans might be wary of selecting a “workout warrior” like Oweh in the first round, especially after how badly Vernon Gholston flopped with the team after being selected sixth overall in 2008. Furthermore, although Gholston was similarly considered to be raw, he at least had some impressive production at the college level to boost his resume, having racked up 16 sacks in his final year. Oweh, on the other hand, failed to register any sacks last season.

The difference between Gholston and Oweh is that Oweh seems to have more of a passion for the game and a determination to improve. The converted former basketball player stated that he hated football at first, but fell in love with the process once he started making plays and impressed his coaches with his hard work in the film room. Having developed his ability to know his role and stay disciplined within a system, he now just needs to develop more of a plan when rushing the passer and learn how to use counter moves when initially repelled.

Oweh was able to rack up five sacks in a rotational role in his sophomore season and generated pressure at a decent rate despite not registering any sacks last season, so he has at least demonstrated some production coming off the edge. He also played really well against the run, so the hope is that he can realize his potential as a pass rusher and become an every-down edge defender within a year or two at the NFL level.

NFL Comp

PFF: Montez Sweat

Ian Rapaport: Danielle Hunter

Random Fact

Oweh was born and attended high school in New Jersey. He was regarded as one of the top prospects in the state before committing to Penn State.

Social Moment

Oweh has been hard at work on his techniques, hoping to dispel concerns that he’s too raw to warrant being selected in the first round.