Jayson Jenkins on his Rutgers visit: ‘I can see that the program is headed in the right direction’

Jayson Jenkins visited Rutgers football for Saturday’s game against Wisconsin. The New Jersey defensive end left with definite impressions of the program and its direction.

A 6-foot-6, 250-pound defensive end out of Notre Dame High School in Lawrenceville, N.J. is planning his official visits for the rest of the year and Rutgers, despite not yet offering, is standing out. As for an offer, Jenkins is optimistic that one will be coming following a solid senior season so far.

“I hope so, the coaching staff seems to be very interested in me,” Jenkins told ‘Rutgers Wire.’

The visit went along well, even though Rutgers lost the game. The Scarlet Knights are 4-5 (1-5 Big Ten) this season. He said he “got a good feel for the Rutgers football program.”

“It’d be great to be given an opportunity by Rutgers,” Jenkins said. “After visiting, I can see that the program is headed in the right direction.”

He will be visiting Boston College, Pittsburgh, Temple and Indiana in December and January. He lists no favorites. All four programs have offered the late riser.

As of now, Jenkins will not be making a decision before the Early Signing Period in December.

He is a 3-star recruit according to 247Sports.