The Jays put on a show in Indiana as the Celtics come away with a win vs. the Pacers

The Boston Celtics secured a convincing 118-101 victory against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this past Saturday night, with Celtics All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum‘s outstanding performance the highlight of the game for Boston with 38 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and a block.

The Celtics’ defensive efforts were especially outstanding, and held the Pacers to their lowest point total of the 2023-24 season so far at just 101. The team’s ability to adjust and lock in defensively, especially in the second half, played a crucial role in the victory. Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s collaboration on both ends stood out as a two-man show, with both players contributing significantly to the win in the absence of star big man Kristaps Porzingis, who went down injured early in the game.

NBC Sports Boston’s Brian Scalabrine, Drew Carter and Eddie House joined Tom Giles on “Postgame Live” to talk it over — check it out below!

