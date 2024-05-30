Jays to head to Minot as No. 2 seed, four named to All-WDA team

May 30—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown High School soccer team started the year off hot — and that's how they intend to end it.

"We've consistently gone to State as a lower seed, but this year we're looking to play all three days," senior Sara Sletto said. "Without the WDA tournament, we knew how important every game was. Last year we started to see how much better we are possessing the ball, and we kept building on that for this season."

At 11-3-2 the Jays are entering this weekend's NDHSAA State Soccer Tournament as the No. 2 seed out of the West Region. Three-time defending state champion Minot has once again locked up the No. 1 seed while Mandan and Legacy round out this season's top-four teams out of the West Region.

While they collected the second-seed, the Jays have learned in the last week how easily one team can upset another.

"The end of the season has been a little bit of an up and down," JHS head coach Colton Altringer said. "The fact that we kind of knew that we had State locked up for the last two weeks played into some complacency. We were riding a high and went into the games expecting to win or at least expecting to do well."

A 2-0 loss against Bismarck Legacy on May 21 snapped the Jamestown High School girls soccer team's thinking back into focus.

"They bounced back really well on Friday against Century," Altringer said. "That loss against Legacy really shook them and made them realize that if they want this, they have to put in the work."

Jamestown is set to face third-seeded Grand Forks Red River in the tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. The Jays and Roughriders are set to play at 6:45 p.m. at Minot's Corbett Field. Fargo Davies, Fargo Shanley, Red River and Fargo North are the top-four teams out of the Eastern Dakota Conference this spring.

"It will be a tough game against Red River, but from what I saw yesterday and what I've seen this week, I think we are going to be fine," Altringer said. "Friday's game set up where we want to go. We have to play at a high level and we have to do the little things. If the girls play consistently and play at the level that we as coaches know they can, the girls can do really well this weekend."

As a team the Jays have allowed just six goals in their 16 games played. Four goals were scored by Minot and two were scored by Bismarck Legacy in the Jays' second-to-last game of the regular season.

Senior goaltender Olivia Sorlie has made 64 saves and posted 13 shutouts in her final go-around with the Jays. Sorlie, along with her teammates Sletto, Layla Becker and Quinn Biloff, were named to the 2024 All-WDA team at the conclusion of the regular season.

This spring marks Sorlie's third consecutive year being named to the All-WDA team.

"There's so much I could say about her, playing together our whole lives, but I think everyone notices how well she does in net," Sletto said of her fellow senior captain."She keeps us in the best position to win by not allowing many goals, and the whole team trusts her with everything."

Sletto, a sixth-year varsity player, has primarily manned defensive duties for the Jays but she was also a threat on the offensive. Sletto netted four goals — all on corner kicks — and dished out a pair of assists for six total points.

"As seniors, as captains, and as two of our most competitive players that is what I expected from them," Altringer said of Sorlie and Sletto being named to the All-WDA team. "We knew that these two were going to be tone setters and the girls that we would look to to rally the team when something went wrong."

Becker is currently leading the Jays in total points accumulated with seven goals and four assists for 11 points. The eighth grade starter is in her second year competing for the Blue Jays' varsity team.

"As an eighth grader getting second-team, all-conference, that rarely happens," Altringer said. "Layla is one of the smartest girls on the team when it comes to understanding the game — she understands the game inside and out.

"What she is doing as an eighth grader is phenomenal," he said. "She's going to be a problem for four years to come. All she is going to do is get better. She's been such a key to our success this year, I can't overstate it."

Becker might be Jamestown's top point-getter, but it takes more than scoring goals to be a successful team.

That's where Biloff comes in.

"Quinn does a very simple job but she does it well," Altringer said. "She's not overly flashy and definitely not a vocal leader like our centreback Sara or our goaltender Olivia but she's consistent. Defensively we can lean on her time and again.

"She is a player who may not get the recognition she deserves but from what we see as coaches, she's been one of our most rock-solid players," he said. "Her name might not be on the scorecard or in the paper very much but she is a big key as to why we are successful and why we've only allowed six goals all season."

Sorlie added:

"Sara and Quinn have been beyond helpful in the back line and I feel super confident with them there. Sara is a very good communicator and keeps the back line and midfield working together. We trust each other a lot, which allows me to play with my feet so we can play to some other teammates.

"Quinn is another intelligent player," she said. "As a team, we like to play down the line a lot and Quinn is someone who can pick out the right time to go, which really helps add another offender into the mix. As an outside back, Quinn is definitely one of my go-tos for goal kicks and playing with my feet."

While the Western Dakota Association only recognized four off the Blue Jays' roster, the last eight weeks have been the true definition of a team effort.

"On the first day of practice, Coach asked us what goals we wanted to accomplish individually and as a team," Sorlie said. "We all agreed that the number one goal was to make the top four since there are no WDA playoff games (anymore). As the season progressed, the goal changed from top four to top two. We have been playing really well and that allowed us to be set up in a good position to accomplish that goal."

Now, that they've clinched the No. 2 seed, all that's left to do for the Blue Jays is finish it.

"We haven't really been in this position before, but towards the end of the season everyone realized we've kind of put a target on our backs," Sletto said. "If we stick to our game plan and play with 100% effort, we'll be in a good position every game."