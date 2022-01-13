Jayron Kearse off Cowboys COVID-19 reserve list

The Cowboys got another player back from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Thursday that safety Jayron Kearse has been activated. That move comes a day after linebacker Micah Parsons and left tackle Tyron Smith were cleared to return to the active roster. With Kearse back, the Cowboys currently have no active roster players on the COVID reserve list.

Tight ends coach Lunda Wells remains away from the team due to COVID protocols, but McCarthy said he anticipates Wells being back in the building on Friday.

Kearse started 15 straight games before missing the finale. He had 101 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery over the course of the regular season.

