Jayron Kearse: Kellen Moore wants to put it on us, we're champing at the bit as well

The Cowboys are headed back to California for another prime time game in Week Six and this visit will include a chance to see a familiar face.

Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore held the same job for the Cowboys the last four seasons before parting ways in January so Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy could take over play calling duties. Safety Jayron Kearse said on Wednesday that he's sure that provides extra motivation for Moore heading into Monday night's game, but added that the Cowboys are bringing plenty of their own after getting blown out by the 49ers last Sunday.

"I'm pretty sure he wants to go out there and put it on us," Kearse said, via the team's website. "But you've gotta put in perspective what we just went through on Sunday, and how we're champing at the bit to get out there and have our next game on the road. We want to go out there and get the [bad] taste out of our mouth. I'm pretty sure he's champing at it, but we're champing at it as well. We went out there [last week] and had an all-time stinker for what this defense is about. We're ready to go out there and play somebody as well."

The Chargers are coming off a bye, so they'll be well-rested and they expect to have running back Austin Ekeler back for the first time since Week One, so it should be a good test for a Cowboys defense that's trying to show last Sunday was an aberration.