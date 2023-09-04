Jayron Kearse is critical to Cowboys, but faces uncertain future

Before the Cowboys added Jayron Kearse into the fold in 2021, the safety position had become a black hole of sorts for Dallas. Regarded as an afterthought in most of their roster-building endeavors, the Cowboys’ safety room was often comprised of long shots and retreads. Kearse came to Dallas as a little bit of both.

The same offseason Kearse arrived, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn also brought in free agents Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal, safeties from Quinn’s time in Atlanta. To make things even harder for Kearse, former first-round pick, Malik Hooker, was signed as a high-end reclamation project for Dallas.

And as if that wasn’t enough talent at the safety position in 2021, expectations were high for Donovan Wilson to breakout in his third NFL season.

Kearse, at the time, was a career role player who was just getting his chance to contribute. In his previous five seasons he barely logged a combined 1,000 defensive snaps. In fact, in three of his seasons prior to Dallas, he posted more snaps on special teams than he did on defense. It wasn’t until midway through 2020, when he began getting a regular dose of starter snaps for a floundering Detroit team with an interim coach and the league’s worst defense.

There was no guarantee he’d even make the Cowboys the following year, let alone seize a starting spot. But that’s exactly what he did, starting 15 games that first season with the Cowboys and establishing himself as the definitive leader of the secondary.

Kearse has been a blessing

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Since joining the Cowboys, Kearse has become the key cog in Quinn’s defense. Serving in a hybrid role that’s part linebacker, part safety, Kearse is trustworthy in his run fits and versatile in his coverage.

At 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, Kearse is big enough to stay with tight ends and quick enough to match-up with running backs or even the occasional slot receiver. He allows Dallas to play their big-nickel package as their base defense, allowing ample coverage without becoming a liability against the run.

The final interception Tom Brady threw in his NFL career. Cowboys S Jayron Kearse not only caught it. He kept it. https://t.co/swXutPMO9i pic.twitter.com/nCqG2owRIi — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 1, 2023

He’s established himself as a leader of the team, both on and off the field. Players look to him for direction while he plays Quinn’s representative on the field.

But for how long?

Is there still room for Kearse beyond 2023?

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

When the Cowboys re-signed both Wilson and Hooker to high-dollar multiyear contracts this offseason, Kearse’s future fell into doubt. Would Dallas be willing to invest significantly in three safeties after years of avoiding investment in even one?

Wilson, playing on a three-year contract that runs through 2025, and Hooker, playing on a four-year deal that runs through 2026, are locked and loaded for the foreseeable future.

Dallas has already uncharacteristically committed financially to the safety position and would be hard-pressed to justify additional funds long-term, even if they frequently play with three safety personnel packages.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse, who is an unrestricted free agent after the season, on his contract situation: “It’s part of this business. I just go play football. I can’t do anything about the contract situation.” Any extra motivation? “Yeah. Either way, though, I have to go… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 31, 2023

Instead of giving Kearse the multiyear extension he reportedly wanted, the Cowboys guaranteed Kearse’s $4 mllion base salary in 2023. This compromise indicates they value the 29-year-old safety now, but may not see a future for him in Dallas beyond the 2023 season.

Loaded position group

The Cowboys have a handful of young players on their roster who appear to be cheaper alternatives to Kearse. Markquese Bell and Israel Mukuamu are two young safeties the Cowboys have been developing who could be replacement options down the road.

Bell, more of the run-stuffer, and Mukuamu, the coverage player, are comfortable in the box and have flashed potential in Dallas. There’s also the injured rookie, DeMarvion Overshown, who has shown playing in a similar role his ceiling might be through the roof.

Any one of those three could be replacements for Kearse down the road and could be why the Cowboys don’t want to commit beyond this coming season.

Conclusion

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Given the Cowboys have already committed financially to Wilson and Hooker, it would be a little surprising if they re-signed Kearse. They are developing young players for a reason and greatly value cost-effective alternatives.

Additionally, the Cowboys still need to re-sign Micah Parsons to what could possibly be the biggest defensive contract the world has ever seen. They’ll need a hefty chunk of inexpensive starters on defense to make the numbers work and Kearse could be a cost they won’t be able to justify.

Overshown specifically looks like he could serve Kearse’s role in a long-term capacity. Before he fell to a season-ending ACL injury, he was showing signs of greatness as a player and as a leader. Even as a rookie in camp he was seen relaying defensive plays by means of the green dot helmet. That’s an uncommon honor for a rookie and a sign he’s not only talented but also smart and well respected.

For the here-and-now, Kearse is a Cowboy and an invaluable leader at that. However this may be the last hurrah for him in Dallas.

