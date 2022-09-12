Quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t the only Cowboys player who will be missing time with an injury.

According to multiple reports, safety Jayron Kearse and guard Connor McGovern are both set to miss multiple weeks after getting hurt in Sunday night’s loss to the Buccaneers.

Kearse suffered a sprained MCL and was on crutches after the game. Donovan Wilson, Malik Hooker, Israel Mukuamu, and Markquese Bell are the other safeties on the Cowboys roster.

McGovern was injured seven snaps into the loss to the Buccaneers and has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. Matt Farniok took over at left guard and played the rest of the way.

With McGovern out, the Cowboys are down to seven offensive linemen on the active roster so they’ll have to sign someone from outside the organization or make a promotion from the practice squad for next Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Jayron Kearse, Connor McGovern are expected to miss time with injuries originally appeared on Pro Football Talk