Jayon Brown talks returning to Titans, 2020 communication issues, more

For the first time since re-signing with the Tennessee Titans, inside linebacker Jayon Brown addressed the media on Friday.

It was a bit surprising to see Brown return to Nashville, as the common thought was that Tennessee couldn’t afford him because he’d make upwards of $10-11 million per season in a new contract in free agency.

However, the market for Brown must not have been as robust as we thought it would be, and instead the UCLA product is coming home on a three-year, $5.3 million deal.

The pact was originally reported as a one-year deal, and it still essentially is, but the Titans added two voidable years to spread out the signing bonus and cap hit. Brown will cost just $3.49 million in 2021.

Here’s what Brown had to say in his first Zoom meeting with the media since striking a deal.

Note: All quotes are courtesy of Jim Wyatt of Titans Online unless otherwise noted.

On returning to Titans

"I am so happy to be back to the team that drafted me and believed in me from Day One coming into the league with (GM) Jon Robinson," said Brown, who agreed to terms on a new deal with the Titans. "And knowing the system that Coach (Mike) Vrabel runs, and with our D.C., with Shane Bowen, just the familiarity with the team and the city that I know, the fan base, it is like I am coming back home."

On 2020 defensive communication issues

On playing in Tennessee his whole career

"I would love to play in Tennessee my whole career, and hopefully it goes that way," Brown said. "I can't tell the future, but Tennessee is a place I've grown to love, coming from southern California. I am so comfortable with the city, and our program, and I know what is expected out of me, being a leader, being a playmaker, being a great tackler.

"I am excited to come back to my linebacker coach, Jim Haslett, as well. I still have a lot to learn from him as well, with all the knowledge he has about the game."

On getting love from Twitter

"I've been seeing some of the mentions on Twitter," Brown said. "I don't think I've gotten this much love in a very long time."

On recovering from his 2020 injury and improving moving forward

"I am fully cleared, and I can't wait to get back and show everybody this injury is not going to affect me," Brown said. "I am going to act like I never left and try and be better than ever.

"Coming off the season I had last year, I feel like I have so much to improve on. So yeah, I am so hungry to come back for another year and give it another shot to defend out AFC South title, and go to the Super Bowl."

On Shane Bowen's promotion to DC

