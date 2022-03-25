Jayon Brown says goodbye to Titans after signing with Raiders

After five seasons in Nashville, Jayon Brown’s time with the Tennessee Titans is officially over after he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.

Shortly after the move was announced, Brown, a former fifth-round pick of the Titans, took to Instagram to say goodbye to the only team he has ever known.

Thank you for an amazing 5 years,” Brown wrote. “This experience has been a dream come true. Appreciate my teammates, all the support throughout the years helping me grow as a player and a man. Nashville will always be a home and has been so dope to live & play in. Thank you for the great memories!”

Brown flashed as one of the better coverage linebackers in the NFL during his time in Nashville and finished second and third on the team in tackles in 2018 and 2019, respectively, while also representing the franchise well.

However, his final two years with the Titans were plagued by injury and he, along with Rashaan Evans, ended up losing their starting jobs in 2021 with the emergences of David Long and Zach Cunningham.

The Long Beach, California native will now be playing closer to home and has a good opportunity to grab a starting job in Las Vegas. The Raiders are one of Tennessee’s home opponents in 2022, so it won’t be long before Brown returns to his old stomping grounds.

