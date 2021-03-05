Jayon Brown would be an ideal signing for the Rams, but it’s unlikely

Inside linebacker wasn’t exactly a strength for the Rams last season after losing Cory Littleton in free agency, starting three different players in his place. Micah Kiser, Kenny Young and Troy Reeder all struggled as starters and they’re not locks to even be on the team in 2021.

As a result, inside linebacker is going to be near the top of the Rams’ offseason priority list and reinforcements are likely on their way to Los Angeles. In free agency, there are several intriguing options, with very few better than Jayon Brown of the Titans.

He’s a young, rangy linebacker who’s excellent in coverage and would be a huge upgrade over what the Rams have at the position currently. Pro Football Focus selected Brown as the perfect free-agent match for the Rams and it’s easy to see why.

Brown does his best work in zone coverage and is agile enough to move around and align in unique positions, as we saw the Rams’ linebackers do in 2020. He had the No. 8 grade among linebackers in 2018 (81.2) before slipping to 20th over the last two seasons, but he’s still a value add for the Rams.

Brown earned a 66.4 overall grade from PFF last season in only 10 games played, but he was even better in 2018 and 2019. Since 2018, he has eight sacks, 278 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 15 QB hits and three interceptions.

He’s one of just eight players in the NFL to record at least 270 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and eight sacks in that span, putting him alongside players such as Darius Leonard, Demario Davis, Roquan Smith and Jamal Adams, among others.

Brown would immediately improve the Rams defense and shore up what was the weakest part of the unit. But it remains unlikely that Los Angeles will sign him. The front office opted not to keep Littleton a year ago, and given Brown’s age and talent level, he’s not going to come cheap.

Pro Football Focus projects him to sign a four-year deal worth $11.875 million per year with the Titans, and Spotrac puts his market value at $11.1 million per year.

The Rams are currently $35 million over the salary cap and will have to make a bunch of moves just to get under the limit by March 17. Releasing Young, Michael Brockers and Brian Allen could help free up some space, but regardless of how Los Angeles gets under the limit, spending money isn’t going to be in abundance.

The Rams are much more likely to sign a lower-level free-agent linebacker to help than an expensive one like Brown. As impactful as he would be, don’t hold your breath on the Rams giving him a huge contract in free agency. He’s much more likely to earn it elsewhere.