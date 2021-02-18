The Tennessee defense took a step back in 2020, and one factor may have been Jayon Brown‘s absence.

The linebacker suffered a dislocated and fractured elbow in Week 11, which sidelined him for the rest of the season. But having completed his fourth year in the league, Brown is slated for free agency next month.

Originally a fifth-round pick in 2017, Brown has become a critical defensive piece, serving as the Titans’ defensive signal-caller. He recorded a sack, an interception, eight passes defensed, five tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in last season.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said this week that Brown has been a good player for the franchise. And Brown also has made it clear he’s open to remaining with Tennessee.

“It would be huge staying with the Titans for another however-many years. I’ve grown to love the city,” Brown said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “The team drafted me, I know the system, know what’s expected of me and love the fan base. There’s a lot of comfort.”

But there’s also a chance Brown could cash in on the open market. He described himself as a game-changer, and he has intercepted three passes, forced four fumbles, and recovered three fumbles in his career.

“I have a lot of big playmaking ability for sure,” Brown said. “I just have to keep going. For me, it’s just about being a guy the team can count on to make a big play in clutch situations.”

Whether Tennessee re-signs him or not, Brown is in position to make an impact in 2021.

Jayon Brown: It would be huge to stay with the Titans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk