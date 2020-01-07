Jayon Brown, Adoree’ Jackson did not practice Tuesday

Titans linebacker Jayon Brown played only 10 snaps Saturday because of a shoulder injury, and he was a non-participant in Tuesday’s practice.

“I’m sore,” Brown said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “It’s late in the year and guys get sore at this time of year. [Being injured] is a part of the game, but guys stepped up and the defense made really good stops.”

Rookie David Long and veteran Wesley Woodyard played alongside inside linebacker Rashaan Evans when Brown went out. Woodyard played 27 snaps and Long 24 in Brown’s absence.

Titans receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) remained out of practice. He has not played since Week 13.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (foot) and guard Nate Davis (illness) also missed Tuesday’s work.

Receiver Kalif Raymond (concussion) was a full participant after missing Saturday’s game. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Raymond remains in concussion protocol but is nearing the end of the process.

Receiver Cody Hollister (ankle) and running back Dion Lewis (shoulder) both were limited participants.