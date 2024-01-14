Jaylyn Sherrod hits ‘night night’ celebration in Colorado’s win over Stanford

On Sunday, the Colorado women’s basketball team beat Stanford, 71-59, in a huge top-10 showdown. At halftime, the No. 5 Buffs held a slim lead, but they used a huge third quarter to pull away from the No. 8 Cardinal.

With the game nearly over, CU star point guard Jaylyn Sherrod, who finished the game with 13 points, four rebounds and four steals, hit Stephen Curry’s signature “night night” celebration after making a late layup. Sherrord’s basket gave the Buffs a seven-point lead to essentially seal Colorado’s fifth Pac-12 win.

Quay Miller also had 13 points and added 10 rebounds. Three other Colorado players scored also scored in the double-figures in a well-balanced attack for head coach JR Payne’s team.

Here’s a video of Sherrod’s “night night” to Stanford:

JAYLYN SHERROD SAYS NIGHT NIGHT TO #8 STANFORD pic.twitter.com/gmeG23Zyvh — Tyler DeLuca (@TylerDeLuca) January 14, 2024

For Stanford, Kiki Iriafen was nearly unstoppable, posting a game-high 19 points and 17 rebounds, and Cameron Brink also had a double-double (12 points and 12 boards).

But, Colorado shot 41.7% from the field, 42.9% from 3-point land and had 11 steals.

