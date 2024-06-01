Jaylyn Christensen's college experience bolsters Extreme

Jun. 1—CHEYENNE — Jaylyn Christensen pulled a jersey with familiar colors over her head in preparation for the Extreme Weekend tournament this morning.

She'll spend four games surrounded in the dugout at the Converse Softball Complex by teammates and coaches she's spent years with. Christensen will step into the pitcher's circle and toe the rubber from which she's thrown thousands of pitches in the Converse Softball Complex.

She is basking in the familiar after upheaval and uncertainty marked her first season of playing the sport she loves at the collegiate level.

Christensen signed with Bellevue College in Washington during her senior season at Cheyenne East. However, the coach that signed her was fired after the 2023 season. There were only 11 softball players on Bellevue's roster when Christensen arrived on campus, and attrition slowly took its toll and left her looking for a new home.

Christensen found that in North Idaho College where she went 6-1 in the circle with a 4.23 earned-run average over 41 1/3 innings. She started 14 of the 19 games she played in for the Coeur d'Alene-based two-year school, striking out 52 batters against just 15 walks.

The right-hander was named first team All-East Region by the Northwest Athletic Conference. Not bad for someone who describes herself as "just lucky to be on a team."

"I moved within three days of first talking with North Idaho," Christensen said. "It was a good season, but it's difficult going from one college to another in the middle of a school year. ... I learned a lot about myself and my abilities on the field and how much I can really push myself.

"You're always going and going and going at the college level. I learned that I can handle myself in some really tough, pressure situations. I got a lot out of that season."

The numbers Christensen posted at North Idaho have her mulling several options for her college future. In the meantime, she's enjoying one final summer with Extreme's under-18 squad. It's a luxury she is afforded by being young for her grade and having a late summer birthday.

"Being with this team is a nice little reset," Christensen said. "I feel like the pressure is off me. I can be myself and play without fear."

Extreme (7-0) opened its season at the Memorial Day Classic last weekend in Brighton, Colorado. Christensen was voted the tournament's most valuable player after batting .800 (8-for-10) with a double, four home runs and 12 RBI across six games. She also logged 7 2/3 innings in the circle, striking out 16 and walking three. Both of the runs Christensen surrendered were unearned.

"I forgot how good she was," Extreme coach Adam Galicia said with a smirk. "She told me she didn't think she had progressed that much during her time at college. She was telling me, 'Don't be surprised if I'm not throwing as hard as I did before,' and 'Don't be surprised if I'm not hitting the ball as well since I haven't done it since last summer.'

"The very first pitch she threw last weekend, I thought, 'Dang! She's bringing it!' She was definitely throwing harder now than she was. She's consistently in the low 60s. Last year, she was in the high 50s."

Galicia — who also coached Christensen at East — is excited about having Christensen's veteran presence back in the lineup for one more summer.

"She brings a lot of confidence to our team," he said. "Lilly (Vallejo) and Rylee (Stephenson) are both throwing really well, but there's a noticeable difference with (Christensen) in the circle. It's great to have her back out there."

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.