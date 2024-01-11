Advertisement

Jaylon Tyson drops career-high 30 points as California erases 20-point deficit vs. Colorado

Pac-12 Network

Jaylon Tyson scored a career-high 30 to lift California men's basketball past Colorado by a final score of 82-78 on Wednesday, Jan. 10 in Berkeley. Tyson finished with 23 of his career-high 30 points in the second half as the Golden Bears erased a deficit of 20 points to secure back-to-back wins.