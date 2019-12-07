Jaylon Smith says no harm intended by celebrating over injured opponent

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith landed on the leg of Bears wide receiver Javon Wims while breaking up a pass on Thursday night, resulting in a knee injury that knocked Wims out of the game. After the play, Smith got up and celebrated with Wims on the ground nearby.

But after the game, when Smith saw people criticizing him on social media for celebrating over an injured opponent, he wrote that he hadn’t realized Wims was hurt.

“To clear the air, I was unaware my opponent was down with an injury following a play in tonight’s game,” Smith wrote. “I understand how it feels to be down with an injury and would never wish that upon anyone. I celebrated after making a big play. Sending a speedy recovery his way.”

Smith suffered a serious knee injury in the final game of his college career, a knee injury that likely cost him tens of millions of dollars when he went from a potential Top 5 draft pick to the second round. On Friday, Smith said he fully understands that a knee injury is nothing to celebrate.

“I’m not that type of player,” Smith said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I didn’t know my guy was hurt. I know how it feels, and I’m praying for him. Absolutely. . . . I ain’t that type of guy.”

Although Wims’ injury looked bad and resulted in him missing the rest of the game, it reportedly isn’t serious enough to end his season.