Jaylon Smith participates in Cowboys’ Landry Shift celebration while losing on Giants

Jaylon Smith’s time in Dallas with the Cowboys became maligned over the last few years. His lack of movement led to him being moved back on the depth chart to eventually off the roster. His over-the-top celebrations, often times when the team was losing or they weren’t actually plays worth celebrating, moved many a fan from his corner to his opposition, but this one may take the cake. Apparently Smith is still a Cowboy at heart.

After a short stop in Green Bay, Smith found himself out of football until the Giants came calling this week amid injuries and COVID outbreaks. Smith was signed to the New York practice squad and was elevated ahead of the game to get his first game action since Week 7. He was on the field for a handful of plays getting in on four tackles. He also got in on the end-of-game celebration ritual, the famed Landry Shift the Cowboys employ when they have the ball to run out the clock.

Only, again, Smith is on the Giants.

I KNOW y’all saw Jaylon Smith doing the Landry Shift with us then fist pump, right?! 😂#CowboysNation @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/sDPZvc8Khf — Gil_6:30 (@Gil_630) December 19, 2021

Smith clearly emulates the up-and-down reset done by the offensive line as a nod to legendary Cowboys coach Tom Landry and then celebrates with a fist pump.

Smith played 68 career games across six seasons with the Cowboys. During multiple dust ups between the Giants defense and Cowboys offense, Smith was seeing exchanging cordials with members of Dallas and following the game posed with several former teammates for pictures. The love is still obviously there, but joining in on the victory celebration is an interesting move.

