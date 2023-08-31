Jaylon Smith leads the group of linebackers on Saints’ practice squad

The New Orleans Saints walked away from roster cuts with the same linebackers they walked into training camp with. Demario Davis and Pete Werner are your starting linebackers who will play every snap essentially. Nephi Sewell and D’Marco Jackson are their backups.

Sewell and Jackson were able to retain their roster spot due to defined roles on special teams. Zach Baun is also a key contributor on special teams. In addition to that, he also plays a few snaps per game on the strong side when the Saints play the traditional 4-3 defense.

Jaylon Smith leads the charge of linebackers on the practice squad. If a starter were to go down, Smith would be an instant call up to the main roster. He didn’t make the team because of a lack of role on special teams. He’s joined by three other linebackers on the Saints practice squad:

