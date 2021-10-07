Jaylon Smith appears headed to Green Bay

Former Notre Dame star linebacker Jaylon Smith was released by the Cowboys on Tuesday and on Wednesday plenty of speculation was had as to where his next NFL landing spot would be. It appears Smith has found a new home that will be made official on Thursday.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Smith is headed north to join the Green Bay Packers. Rapoport revealed that information on Twitter late Wednesday afternoon.

The deal won’t be official until tomorrow morning. But Jaylon Smith had indicated Green Bay is where he wants to be. And the #Packers beef up their LB corps with a former Pro Bowler. https://t.co/jRIbIBq4Lc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2021

The Packers are currently 3-1 and sit atop the NFC North standings.

