Jaylon Johnson's motivation remains to prove he's the league's best CB

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson made his first Pro Bowl last season, earning him a four-year, $76 million contract in March. His $19 million annual average ranks eighth among players at his position.

Johnson's goal, though, remains the same.

“Being the best corner in the league,” Johnson said, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score.

Johnson, 25, made only one interception his first three seasons. He had four last season and proved he was among the best cornerbacks in the NFL with second-team All-Pro honors.

Life is good.

“To me, life never stops being life,” Johnson said. “There's new challenges, new things to go on. I mean, I just got engaged, have a baby on the way. So, I got plenty more obstacles that still keep a little pressure on my shoulders. But at the end of the day, I feel like God gives me the strength to overcome any obstacle that I have. Anything that comes in my life, I feel like I have full strength and endurance to be able to get through it.

“I'm ready for it. I don't know what's to come and whatever it is, I know I'll be good for it."