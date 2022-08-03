Jaylon Johnson's maniacal work ethic can proof he can be key rebuild piece

Johnson's maniacal work ethic proof he can be key rebuild piece originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus are constantly evaluating every member of the Bears’ roster as they plot a course for their rebuild.

Wins and losses will be secondary this fall. For the Bears, it’s critical they use the next five months to discover which current players can and should be part of their grand plan.

That evaluation began the second Poles arrived, and it’s too early in the game for the general manager to have a firm stance on most players.

But two potential building blocks are already under the microscope. Offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who was moved to the second team during OTAs, has missed the last five training camp practices as rumors swirled about a possible trade. It’s possible Poles has already decided Jenkins isn’t a fit for his Bears, but we don’t have enough information about the situation to say for sure.

Meanwhile, linebacker Roquan Smith is on the PUP list amid a contract dispute. Smith is one of the best linebackers in football, but his strengths don’t fit with the prototypical linebacker in an Eberflus defense. A thread by Pro Football Focus’ Eric Eager shows Smith’s tendency to bite on play-action compared to Shaquille Leonard and Bobby Okereke.

The question for Poles is: Does he want to extend Smith before seeing if he can adapt to Eberflus’ system?

Quite the dilemma.

But as Poles sorts through the Bears’ roster to find building blocks for the future, one is emerging in the secondary. One driven by a maniacal work ethic to be the best. One who can set the tone for the next great Bears defense if he takes the leap many expect.

Entering Year 3, cornerback Jaylon Johnson knows he must take on more of a leadership role to guide the Bears’ young secondary. Not a vocal guy, Johnson plans to lead by example.

Building a winner from the ground up is a long, arduous process. One false step or the belief in the wrong player can set you back.

On Tuesday, Johnson gave a glimpse into his mindset as the Bears’ No. 1 corner. One who hopes to join the ranks of the elite by year’s end.

He’s always working.

“I would definitely say it just comes with seeing it a lot,” Johnson said when asked how he prepares to go up against the top receivers. “I feel like I’m one to watch a lot of film and just go through – honestly, I’ll go on YouTube, I don’t even need to watch the iPad – but just to see certain movements they run, certain routes. Eventually, everybody has a tendency, everybody has their go-to move, everybody has their go-to release. So, it’s really just seeing it and replaying it over and over and over.

“Then, I get to point where I have my mental imagery and I’ll just go throughout my house, eyes closed, working and seeing the movements and getting the timing down and imagining myself in front of them. And then, when I get there, it’s everything in my head that I’ve already went against. In my head, I’ve went against those guys thousands of times within my own imagination.”

Johnson’s work for his 2022 opponents, which includes Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, and Tyreek Hill, has been underway for some time. Why? Simple. This is what it takes to be great, something Johnson craves.

“Honestly, that’s my life,” Johnson said when asked when his work started for this season. “I can watch a highlight on Twitter, and I’ll replay it over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over, and I’ll imagine myself covering that route.

“So, it’s really just something that I just do naturally. I don’t even really think to do it. I’m just always studying and always imaging how I would cover a route. You guys have seen that Stefon Diggs route that they posted saying he’s a good route runner. I replayed that about 10-15 times. We might see it; we might not see it. But I know I imagine myself covering routes and different things like that.”

Eberflus has come in and preached pedal-to-the-metal intensity from Day 1. He knows the Bears “can’t live soft and play hard.” He and Poles want players who want to work, who live for the long hours it will take to get the Bears from NFC bottom-feeder to Super Bowl contender.

The 24/7 dedication Johnson described Tuesday is what the Bears need. That’s the standard Eberflus is always preaching.

It’s imperative Johnson takes a step this season and becomes a lockdown corner the Bears can rely on for the next 10 years.

Poles is trying to decipher which players fit with his vision of the Bears’ future. There are several important questions that will take an entire season to answer.

But Johnson, a star with the chance to blossom this fall, is already showing he should be part of the foundation of this rebuild. No questions needed.

