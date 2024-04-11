Jaylon Johnson to shift numbers from No. 33 to No. 1 next season

Jaylon Johnson to shift numbers from No. 33 to No. 1 next season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jaylon Johnson subtly announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he will switch numbers next season from No. 33 to No. 1.

We all know who wore No. 1 last season. And now Johnson will don the single-digit next season.

Does taking on Justin Fields' former No. 1 jersey have any meaning behind it? Maybe not. Johnson, as depicted in the photo, wore the No. 1 jersey in college.

But maybe, it's a sign of the times. A shift has occurred for the Bears. Their leader is no longer in Chicago. Maybe Johnson's overtaking of the No. 1 jersey is his signal to the team that he's the new leader.

It's no longer QB1. It's CB1.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.