Jaylon Johnson ready for contract talks to ‘heat up’ with Bears

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has some important roster decisions to make this offseason, which includes a potential contract extension with cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Johnson, who’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. And Johnson made it clear that he wants to be a Bear for a long time.

“That’s definitely my goal,” Johnson told NBC Sports Chicago at the Super Bowl. “That’s what I’ve always wanted to do is get my second contract after my third season with the Bears. There’s definitely been some talks. But I feel like it will heat up in due time after the free agency wave, the draft and things like that. We’ll just see where it goes.”

The Bears are slated to have roughly $100 million in salary cap space, which gives Poles plenty of resources to work with, whether that’s adding new faces or locking down veterans who’ve earned a new deal.

Johnson believes he’s proven himself to be one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL. It was evident in how opposing offenses targeted Kyler Gordon or Kindle Vildor instead of him. And when Johnson was targeted, he proved he could hang with some of the better receivers in the league. Although, he was quick to point out that the interception numbers aren’t there.

“I felt like I had a very consistent year,” Johnson told NBC Sports Chicago. “I feel like I had a very consistent year, I feel like in coverage. I feel like the only negative to take away is not having the interceptions that I wanted. For whatever reason, they just don’t seem to fall in my hands. I don’t seem to get the tips, the overthrows, the bad passes. I don’t seem to be in a position to get too many interceptions.

“I feel like for me it’s really just being sound in coverage. For me, that’s something I wanted to do was be dominant in coverage and that’s something I feel like I’ve been able to get better at throughout my years in the league. I feel like there’s really not anything that I can’t do. It’s just moreso just trying to create things. But at the end of the day, I’m not a player that tries to force things either. It’s just staying true to myself as well. But overall, very solid and consistent.”

Johnson is one of three Bears players from the 2020 draft class that are eligible for a contract extension this offseason, a group that includes wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet.

